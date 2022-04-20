Allahabad High Court Stays Bail For Ex-UP Minister Gayatri, Two Others

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court today stayed the bail granted to Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and two others in a molestation case. The former Minister was alleged to have molested the young daughter of a woman after threatening her. A bench of chief justice Dilip B Bhosale stayed the bail granted by a Lucknow local court to Gayatri and his two accomplices, Vikas Verma and Pintu Singh. The High Court will hear the case again after two months time. Prajapati is at present lodged in Lucknow Jail. Uttar Pradesh government had moved the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail. A city court, on April 25, granted bail to Gayatri and his two accomplices in the much-publicised molestation and threat case. Special judge of the Posco Court, Om Prakash Mishra, had granted bail to Gayatri along with two others -- Pintu Singh and Vikas Verma. The ex-Minister was arrested in Lucknow by police on March 14 after the Gautampalli Police Station in the state capital lodged the First Information Report on the February 17 directive of the Supreme Court . UNI