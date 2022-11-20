Allahabad High Court judge suspends the disqualified BJP MLA's sentence

Prayagraj (The Hawk): The hearing for the suspension of Vikram Saini's conviction has been scheduled for Monday by the Allahabad High Court, which has also suspended the sentence imposed on the disqualified BJP MLA in relation to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

Justice Samit Gopal ruled that the request for bail or a sentence reduction was acceptable.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge/Special Judge MP/MLA Court order that found Saini guilty was the subject of an appeal before the High Court.

On October 11, a court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced Saini, an MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, and ten other people to two years in prison in connection with the 2013 riots. All of the defendants had been cleared by the court of the attempted murder charge.

