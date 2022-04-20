Allahabad High Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Government To Review Entire List Of Lawyers

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court today directed the Uttar Pradesh government to review the entire list of 201 government lawyers released by it on July 7. The Lucknow bench of justices AP Shahi and SK Singh of the high court, while passing the order, directed the state to review the entire list by August 11. The bench said the list deserved to be quashed instantly but it would hold up court work badly and, therefore, it was restraining itself as of now.

After perusal of records relating to the appointments, the court found that the list was not approved by the Advocate General though he was consulted at the initial stage of preparing the list. The court had on Tuesday voiced serious reservations over the "non-availability of competent" standing counsel among the 201 government lawyers appointed recently by the Uttar Pradesh government to the Lucknow bench. The bench observed that the court was facing problems for the last more than a week since a new panel has been appointed by the state. The state government issued a list of 201 government lawyers on July 7, removing around 350 lawyers already working since the time of the Samajwadi Party government, but retaining 44 lawyers of the previous regime.