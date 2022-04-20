Allahabad HC Suggests Total Lockdown In Worst-Affected Districts

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest-ever daily spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to look for the viability of complete lockdown in the worst affected districts in the state. The court observed that if the COVID-19 situation is not handled carefully the health system in Uttar Pradesh would collapse. The court also suggested that public gatherings should be limited to 50 persons. Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur have been the most affected by the recent surge in Covid-19 infections. Listen in to know more about this! Tune in to Times Now for the latest news stories and breaking updates. —ANI