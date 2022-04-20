Allahabad HC Stays Demolition Of Disputed Constructions On Private Lands

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has imposed a stay on the demolition of structures on private land in Uttar Pradesh that allegedly violated recently changed land-use rules for the period of one month. A division bench of Justice Shashikant Gupta and Justice Pankaj Bhatia directed the Chief Secretary of the state, all district magistrates and development officers to stay the demolition of these structures.

The High Court, while passing an order on the plea filed by two landowners -- Abbas Ansari and Jamshed Raza -- reportedly observed that the demolition orders have been issued before the expiry of the date of appeal for the landowners. This comes amid the Uttar Pradesh government's demolition drive against the illegal construction on private lands of mafias. —ANI