Allahabad HC Seeks Reply On Not Issuing Notifications In Urdu

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Saturday asked Uttar Pradesh government that why the government notifications, advertisement and other information were not being published in second official language Urdu.

The Court has also instructed to submit affidavit regarding the same after denying state government's reply. Justice S S Shamsheri passed this order on petition of Unani Doctor's Association. In their appeal, the plaintiff association said that Urdu was declared as second official language under Uttar Pradesh Official Language Act and special instructions were passed to publish all regulations, government notifications and advertisement on Urdu language also which was challenged by Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Prayag in Supreme Court but it was denied. It was further mentioned that Apex Court had instructed state government in 2004 that ordinance of October 7, 1989 and government orders of November 16, 1990 and March 16, 1999 should be followed sincerely but state government was ignoring the orders. UNI