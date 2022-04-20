Allahabad HC Raises Doubts On Completion Of Prayagraj Development Works Before Kumbh

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Saturday made scathing observations on whether Prayagraj will be prepared for the Kumbh Mela in January 2019 due to he ongoing development works in the city.

While hearing the plea filed by lawyer Ajay Kumar Mishra on the construction of an airport at Bamrauli, a bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Yashwant Verma said that in view of the pace of work, a large amount of dust has enveloped the city.

The Court also told Additional Advocate General Neeraj Tripathi, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, that either the state government should closely monitor the progress or the court will have to step in.

The court demanded a progress report of the developmental work to be tabled before it in a week.

The bench also directed the Air Force to expedite work to complete the construction of a boundary wall of its air terminal to which its counsel replied that it would be completed by January end.

The next hearing of the matter has been fixed for December 7. --IANS