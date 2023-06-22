Allahabad HC Questions Delay In Reviewing Crime History Sheet

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has sought response from the Uttar Pradesh government for not reviewing the crime history sheet after opening it.

The court has directed the state government to respond on June 26. The division bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal passed this order while hearing a petition filed by Shoeb Ibrahim.

The contention of the counsel for the petitioner is that the petitioner's human rights and fundamental rights are being violated for no reason whatsoever.

He submitted that the petitioner's history sheet was opened as a history sheet on April 1997 and as per the Regulation 231 of the Uttar Pradesh Police Regulations, the history sheet ought to be reviewed every two years. This, however, he submitted has never been done.

Earlier this month, the government counsel was directed to obtain instructions in the matter and the only information he brought on record was that the petitioner has a criminal history of about 18 cases.

He was unable to tell the court as to what was the result of the criminal cases. He was also unable to inform the court as to why the petitioner has continued to remain a history-sheeter since 1997.

The court, therefore, considered it appropriate that a detailed counter affidavit be filed within a period of one week, positively. If the counter affidavit is not filed within the period aforesaid, the court would be constrained to summon some responsible officer. —IANS