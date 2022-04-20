Allahabad HC praises Yogi Govt for its continuous efforts to contain second wave of covid

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in its continuous endeavour towards containing the spread of the Covid-19, has been lauded by the Allahabad High court after comprehensive observation of various initiatives taken since second wave.

After making adverse remarks on the Uttar Pradesh government for its treatment of Corona just a few days ago, the court has lauded the State for its planned health infrastructure that was geared up to fight the pandemic in a planned manner.



A division bench comprising Justice Siddharth Verma and Ajit Kumar made some savoury remarks during hearing on a public interest litigation filed on health facilities for the treatment of Corona in the state on Thursday.



Significantly, the same bench had had made adverse comments on the UP government while dubbing Health Services in the state on 'Ram Bharose'.



The court, however, did not pass any order and directed to fix the next date for hearing in the second week of June.



The court took cognizance of the report filed by the state government regarding the medical facilities available in Bahraich, Shravasti, Bijnor, Barabanki and Jaunpur districts and said that some steps taken by the Yogi government regarding health facilities are praiseworthy. The court asked to file a progress report on the medical facilities of five more districts Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria and Shamli on the next date of hearing.



The High Court expressed satisfaction with the government's initiative to put a cap on the rates of RTPCR, antigen, TruNat test and CT scan.



It may be recalled that the Chief Minister Yogi himself had taken cognizance of some complaints regarding the private hospitals and nursing homes charging exorbitantly for diagnostic tests. Taking an initiative, which was welcomed by general public to a great deal, the state government had fixed the rates of all the tests.



The court noted and praised that the rates for RTPCR has been set by the government between Rs 500 to Rs 900, antigen test Rs 200, TruNat test Rs 1200 and CT scan from Rs 2000 to Rs 2500.



During the hearing, the report of the committee constituted to investigate the treatment of late Justice VK Srivastava was also presented in the court.



The UP government's Covid management had earlier been praised by World Health Organization (WHO), Bombay High Court and Niti Ayog .



