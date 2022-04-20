Allahabad HC Orders CBI Probe In Munna Bajrangi Murder

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI inquiry into the murder of mafia don Munna Bajrangi who was shot dead inside the Baghpat jail on July 9, 2018.

The court decision came on a petition filed by Bajrangi''s wife Seema Singh, who had alleged that the jail officials were a party to the conspiracy to eliminate her husband.

Bajrangi had been brought from Jhansi jail to the Baghpat jail in connection with a court hearing related to extortion threat claimed by BJP MLA Lokesh Dixit. Before he could go for the court hearing, he was shot dead by jail inmate Sunil Rathi.

Bajrangi had more than 40 cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping against him. --IANS