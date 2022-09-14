Allahabad HC Orders CBI Probe In False Cases Lodged By Police

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has ordered a CBI probe into some criminal cases registered in Firozabad and Mathura districts, of which, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Scheduled Caste (SC) Commission had taken notice.

It has been alleged that the policemen are lodging false cases against the petitioner and his family members, who are Dalits, in order to pressurise them to withdraw from a case where 35 police officials have been prima facie found guilty of lodging false cases and of stage-managing false crime cases.

The court directed the principal secretary, home, UP, to transfer case no. 108/ 2022, under sections 363, 366 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), registered at Rasoolpur of Firozabad district and other related cases to the CBI, New Delhi.

A related case is also pending at police station highway, Mathura district, since 2014.

Hearing a writ petition filed by one Sunit Kumar and another, a division bench comprising Justices Suneet Kumar and Syed Waiz Mian directed the CBI to register a case and proceed with the investigation.

While directing to list this matter on November 11, the court directed that on this date, the CBI shall apprise the court of the progress in the investigation.

According to petitioners, as many as 35 police personnel have been held guilty of being involved into lodging false cases and procuring manufactured evidence against the petitioners and their family.

However, till date, no action has been taken against those officials despite specific direction from the SC panel, the plea alleged.

During the court proceedings, the state counsel was unable to state as to whether disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the delinquent police personnel. Taking a serious note of it, the court observed: "It is evident that the police personnel have been stage managing to lodge false cases against the family members of the petitioners, of which notice has been taken by NHRC and SC Commission."

In the present petition, the petitioners have alleged that the police officials of Mathura district have lodged several fraudulent and false cases, either against the petitioners and his brother to pressurize them to compromise in earlier cases. —IANS