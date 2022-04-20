Allahabad HC Lens On Sangam City Encroachments

Allahabad: The High Court has asked the District Magistrate and vice-president of Allahabad Development Authority to apprise it of illegal encroachments and constructions on public land in the Sangam city. The Allahabad High Court also directed both the officers to file their personal affidavits by the next date of hearing, stating a time-bound action plan against illegal constructions raised in the city. The HC fixed May 12 as the next date of hearing. A bench of Justices Arun Tandon and Rekha Dikshit passed the order on a petition filed by Annapurna Mishra, owner of New Sangam Hotel, Allahabad. Ms Mishra's contention was that she had constructed a hotel over a piece of land leased to her by the state government for 30 years. However, in 2015 DM, Allahabad, cancelled the lease deed and passed an order directing the petitioner to demolish the hotel since its construction was against the rules. Ms Mishra had challenged the order passed by the DM. The bench, after hearing the parties concerned, asked the DM to explain how an illegal construction, in violation of lease agreement, was permitted to be raised on public land and also ordered the officer to apprise it of other similar encroachments in the city. UNI