Allahabad HC issues directives for mandatory face masks

Prayagraj: Allahabad High court has issued strict directives for all citizens to wear face masks whenever outside their homes.

"No person should be seen outside his/her house without a mask on his/her face and he/she should check that the mask covers both the nose and the mouth", the HC directive says.



The court directed the police in all the districts to deploy task forces to implement this order.



Hearing a PIL seeking better conditions at quarantine centres on Wednesday, a division bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar passed the order on Thursday directing that each task force should consist of many more police personnel than presently have been deployed.



The court further directed that the police of the entire state have to necessarily take appropriate action under relevant provisions of the various penal laws, the moment it finds a person without a mask in the public. The court further directed that the advocate commissioners, whom the court has appointed, shall report to the zonal officers and the municipal commissioners.



Further, they shall also mail their report regarding the exercise of the task forces on a daily basis to the registrar, Legal Cell, High Court Allahabad on his email Id and shall also forward the same to the additional advocate general.



In addition to it, the court further directed that the medical facilities should be made available to one and all. "The task forces which have been constituted for rendering medical help should have empathy towards the ill," the court added.



While directing to put up this matter again on September 28, 2020, for the next hearing, the court directed that a copy of this order be sent to the additional chief secretary (Home), Uttar Pradesh, director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and all the district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police of all the districts of the state within 48 hours for necessary action and compliance of the order at their end.

