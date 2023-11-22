Allahabad HC Expresses Displeasure Over Police Laxity In Checking Cow Slaughter

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has expressed its strong displeasure over the Uttar Pradesh Police's laxity in investigating the FIRs registered under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955.

The court also observed that despite a state-wide ban on cow slaughter, such cases are increasing and whenever an FIR is lodged in such cases, the state police adopts a flexible attitude about it.

These observations were made by a bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav while hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by one Saif Ali Khan who was allegedly found with 1.5 quintals of beef in the year 2019 and was booked under Sections 3, 5 and 8 of the 1955 Act.

However, noting that the probe in the FIR has not been completed to date, the High Court directed the Police Commissioner, Prayagraj to remain present before the Court on November 30 along with an affidavit containing a report as to how many cases of cow slaughter have been registered in the in the Prayagraj district since 2019 and how many such cases are still being investigated. The court also noted that such cases come before the court every day, even though there is a ban on cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh, despite this, cows are being slaughtered in the state. It added that such incidents are not being stopped on time, as it seems that the police department is not serious in such matters which directly benefits such criminals and increases their morale. —IANS