Allahabad HC Dismisses PIL On Eid Prayers

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer Shahid Ali Siddiqui, seeking one-hour relaxation in the lockdown for ''namaaz'' on the occasion of Eid.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Verma, said that the petitioner should first approach the state government and if the plea is rejected, then they can petition the court.

The court observed that it was not proper to directly approach the court in such matters.

In wake of lockdown, all prominent Muslim leaders have already appealed to the people to offer prayers from their homes and not gather in mosques. --IANS