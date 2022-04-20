Allahabad HC Dismisses Petition Seeking Permission To Offer Namaz At Ayodhya's Disputed Site

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Al Rehman Trust seeking permission to offer Namaz at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

"The aim of this petition is to create unrest and waste the time of the court," the court observed while imposing a fine of Rs. 5 lakh on the petitioner. "The Uttar Pradesh government filed a primary objection in the court saying that the trust has no connection with the case and hence no locus to file such a writ petition. Secondly, the civil appeal in the same is already lying pending with the Supreme Court; hence this writ is not maintainable," said, Prakash Singh, Chief Standing Counsel of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier on October 29, the Supreme Court had adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter.

The title suit challenged the Allahabad High Court's ruling of 2010 which had divided the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.