Allahabad HC denies protection to live-in couple

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court rejected a writ petition brought by a lady who was married but living with another person, on the grounds that granting police protection to such a couple could indirectly endorse illicit relationships.

Justice Renu Agarwal, while dismissing the petition filed by Sunita and another, made it clear that the court was not against live-in relationships but rather against illegal relationships.

“This court does not deem it proper to permit the parties to such illegality as tomorrow petitioners may convey that we have sanctified their illicit relations,” the court added.

The petitioner's counsel argued that Sunita, who is an adult, had voluntarily started a relationship with the second petitioner because her husband was allegedly torturing her.

They asked the police for protection, saying that the husband was a threat to their peaceful lives.

But the state's counsel disagreed and said that the court ought not to support this type of relationship.—Inputs from Agencies