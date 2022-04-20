Allahabad HC asks UP to submit plan to check Covid in Magh Mela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a 'Foolproof Plan' through which it intends to check the corona spread during the annual 'Magh Mela' scheduled to begin on January 14.

The court order came after the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary had informed the court that people will be allowed to enter the defined 'Magh Mela' area after they produce a negative Covid-19 report.

Reviewing the instructions submitted by the state government, a division bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar said they are not convinced that the steps taken by the state will be sufficient to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Fixing January 12 as the next date for hearing into the PIL, the High Court directed the state government to come up with a 'foolproof plan' by which it intends to control the spread of the infection.



The court said, "They (government) may keep in mind that such congregations during the month of Magh are very large in numbers and if even one infected person sneaks inside the city, he can create havoc."

The Magh Mela is an annual festival held in the month of Magh (January/February) in Prayagraj.

This Mela attracts a large number of tourists and pilgrims every year looking forward to washing their sins off in the holy river.

The Mela is spread over a period of 45 days.



The state government has that it will implement safety protocols in the Mela and ensure social distancing.

—IANS