Allahabad Girl Anjali Verma Who Topped Class 10 UP Board Exam

Allahabad: Allahabad girl Anjali Verma topped the Class 10 examination conducted by the UP Board with 96.33 per cent marks, while Rajneesh Shukla from Fatehpur and Akash Maurya from Barabanki were joint toppers in Class 12 with 93.20 per cent marks.

Verma studied at Brij Behari Sahai Inter College in Allahabad.

Shukla studied at Sarvodaya Inter College in Gopalganj, while Maurya studied at Sri Sai Inter College in Barabanki.

Declaring the results in Allahabad, Avadh Naresh Sharma, director, secondary education, said the exams this year were held in a "fair" environment under CCTV camera surveillance.

Eleven students from Barabanki district were among the list of top 10 scorers in Class 10.

While three students from the district were among the top five in Class 12 results.

The pass percentage for Class 12 was 72.43 per cent; for Class 10, it was 75.16 per cent, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh government this year had cracked down on the practice of cheating during exams. Many centres were put under CCTV cameras, and Special Task Force and local intelligence were also involved to discourage cheating. The UP Board exams began on February 6 and continued till March 12. News reports then said many students had opted out of the examinations due to the strict anti-cheating measures.