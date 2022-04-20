All you need to know about Deepika Padukone�s mujra in Bajirao Mastani!

Bajirao Mastani�s trailer has rightfully showed off the grandeur and massiveness of the film. Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone�s looks made us crave for more. Period films in Bollywood has become pretty sparse and that made us eagerly look forward to the film. We were the first one to tell you about a pingaa dance off between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in the film which has been exquisitely shot. You might be aware of Deepika taking classical dance lessons for a mujra sequence in the film and we have more details about the same.

The shoot will happen very soon for 10 days and the track will be choreographed by Remo D�souza. Deepika plays Mastani in the film and will be seen moving to the beats of the mujra. Now that will be a sight worth waiting for. Also, given the fact that Bhansali is the man behind the film, it will be nothing less than grand and gorgeous.