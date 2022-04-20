All-Weather Road Should Be Constructed Near Indo-Nepal Border: CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that an all-weather road should be constructed near the Indo-Nepal border.

"For this, the Public Works Department, Forest Department and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) must conduct a joint survey in the forest and plain areas near the border and present a report to the government," he said. At a meeting of different departments on Indo-Nepal road, the Chief Minister said the border road should be constructed along the Nepal border so that our security posts get connected with each other and forest mafia and elements that harm the wildlife could be dealt strictly. The Chief Minister said, "Some people associated with anti-national activity try to misuse the open border of Indo-Nepal. With the construction of border road, our security posts will be connected to each other and it will be easy to monitor suspicious elements." We have to take special care of wildlife and trees while making the border road so that they do not get harmed, the CM said. State Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Principal Secretary of Public Works Department, Forest Department and officers of SSB were also present in the meeting. UNI