All UP Govt Promises For Jobs To Youths Turned To Be Empty: Priyanka

New Delhi: A day after the real Anamika Shukla, who had been impersonated by another woman to fraudulently get a number of jobs, finally surfaced, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, saying that all its announcements for jobs have been proved to be empty promises.



"All the announcements made for youth in UP have proved to be blank. On one hand, 25 fake teachers are recruited in the name of an unemployed woman. Unqualified people are taking admission in teacher recruitment through cheating gangs. But people with MA, B.Sc, B.Ed are compelled to work in MNREGS. This is the ground reality," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also attached a news report where the youth with MA and B.Ed degrees were seen working under the rural job guarantee scheme.

On Tuesday night, with the emergence of the real Anamika Shukla, in whose name a teacher in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly drawing salary from 25 places and had garnered more than Rs 1 crore, Priyanka Gandhi demanded the state government should apologise to the woman who is still unemployed. --IANS



