All Thru UP, Priyanka Is UP, UP Is Priyanka Reverberate

New Delhi (The Hawk): All thru UP, Priyanka is UP, UP is Priyanka is vociferously reberberating thereby clearly evincing that despite a lot of beating from all sides for all round misappropriations of its importance in the entire country, UP still continues to be the real political show window of the country, UP still is the pied piper in the country fixing a political party's popularity in other states that tamely emulate in casting votes according to UP's choice that is the last word in the entire country. After all, since inception of vote politics in the country, UP has been its path-shower

on who to vote for and it, amazingly despite so many repertoire of uphevels in electoral politics in the country, still remains the same defying all odds perhaps because any change on that set practices has only destabilised, tottered all balances of electoral politics, practices pushing the concerned state/s, the country into utter imbalance + instability of the very State and state/s. Now, thus, the UPwallahs want to revert back to the Congress and they have found Priyanka G to be apt handy for that as she is stoic, enervating, charismatic, concerned about all, has lineage of dashing, tough Indira Gandhi, now yearned by all including strict anti-Congress parties who too are demanding incarnation of 'IG' to 'correct' current ills of the country that simply are too acute leading the country to irretrievable dark dungeon steadily. And in Priyanka, they are seeing IG who at best should rightway start with UP-reformation and then spread on to other areas....People of all hues would instantly fall for her. The UP state and other states in the country will also be reformed, refurbished. The country itself will be anew, opine all generally, and it is of utmost urgency as it is virtually tottering!