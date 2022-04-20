All The 9 Cantonment Boards In Uttarakhand Gear Up To Combat Spread Of COVID19

Dehradun / Lucknow: Sixty two Cantonment Boards spread over 19 States/Union Territories, across the country, with a population of approx. 21 lakh (including military and civil) have geared up to the challenge posed by Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Keeping in line with this all the 09 Cantonment Boards in Uttarakhand have geared up to contain the spread of Covid19.

In Uttarakhand all the Cantonment offices buildings, residential areas, school premises, libraries, parks and markets are being sanitised regularly. Residents are being sensitised about the COVID-19 via public announcements through loud speakers, informative notices, hoardings/pamphlets displayed at all prominent places, offices and market areas in cantonments. Residents Medical Officers are organising workshops for all the personnel dealing with essential services and demonstrating precautions to be taken in avoiding transmission of COVID-19 and simultaneously preparing Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) for any emergencies.

Cantt Boards are providing face masks, hand gloves, sanitizer bottles to the entire staff. All shops except Grocery, medical store, vegetable/ fruit shops which are open 7:00 am to 10:00 am as per Uttarakhand Guidelines. All hotel, Library, Community Centre, Gym and other public places have been closed.

The overall municipal administration of the Cantt areas comes under Cantonment Boards which are democratic bodies. This unique structure of Cantonment Boards is being maintained successfully keeping in view the fact that the Cantonment areas were and are primarily meant to accommodate the military population and their installations. Cantonments are different from the Military Stations in that the Military Stations are purely meant for the use and accommodation of the armed forces and these are established under an executive order whereas the Cantonments are areas which comprise of both military and civil population.