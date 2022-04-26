All That You Wanted to Know About Pure Sine Wave Inverters and Their Working

When it comes to buying an inverter, most shopkeepers advise customers to go for a pure sine-wave inverter, instead of a square-wave inverter. But considering the fact that pure sine wave inverters are costlier as compared to square wave inverters, many customers tend to think that probably the shopkeeper is recommending a costlier inverter to make more profits. But let us tell you, that pure sine wave inverters are actually more efficient as compared to square wave inverters. In fact, to help you understand the same, in this post we tell you about the working of both sine wave and square wave technologies, and how the former is a better technology.

Types of Inverter Technologies

Before we tell you about the different types of inverter technologies, let us first understand what inverters do. As we know, most of our home appliances work on alternating current (AC) but the energy stored in the inverter batteries (for providing the required backup during a power cut) is in the form of chemical energy. We, therefore, need a device that converts this chemical energy stored in the batteries to AC so that we can run our home appliances. An inverter helps us do just that.

Now, coming to the different types of inverter technologies that are used to provide the necessary power backup. The two main types of inverter technologies available in the market are -

● Pure Sine Wave Inverter Technology

● Square Wave Inverter Technology

Which is the most efficient inverter technology?

The efficiency of inverter technology is measured in terms of the quality of electrical current (output) produced. Ideally, the output should be as close to the one supplied by the local grid.

Here’s a pictorial representation of the AC energy that we receive from the local grid.

Image source: Teamwavelength

Now here’s another image that gives you an idea of the output produced by pure sine wave, and square wave inverters.

Image source - pssdistributors

As we can see from the images, the output produced by a pure sine wave inverter is the closest to that received from the local grid. The pure sine wave inverter produces a high-quality electrical current (AC) with a voltage and frequency similar to utility standards (voltage-230V, frequency - 50/60hz).

The Working of a Pure Sine Wave Inverter

Let us take the help of some images to understand how a pure sine wave inverter works.

(1) Here’s an image that represents direct current.

Image source – Kemet

(2) Here’s another image that shows how the waveform changes when a simple switch is used to periodically switch on and off the direct current.

Image Source -climatebiz

(3) Now when an automated switch is used to ensure that the current flows in both directions. This is what a square wave inverter technology does to a direct current.

Image Source - climatebiz

(4) Now a pure sine wave inverter technology further uses advanced electronic circuits that smoothen the square waveform into a sine waveform that’s similar to the Alternating Current received from the utility grid. Here’s how it looks.

Image Source - climatebiz

Benefits of a Pure-Sine Wave Inverter

Here are some of the key benefits that a pure sine wave inverter offers.

● The sine-wave output has very low harmonic distortion and it produces clean power like utility-supplied electricity

● Pure sine wave inverters ensure minimal power loss which means low electricity bills.

● Unlike square wave inverters that are not recommended for running sensitive appliances, a pure sine wave inverter is ideal for running voltage-sensitive home appliances such as AC, refrigerators, and microwaves.

● Sensitive loads such as motors and microwaves run faster, and quieter on pure sine wave inverters.

● Electrical noise is common in fans, TV, fluorescent lights, fax machines when they run on square wave inverters. A sine wave inverter ensures noiseless operations. It also helps to avoid glitches such as computer crashes, printout issues, and more.

● Pure sine wave inverters also work as transformers. They can step up the input DC voltage to a much higher AC voltage of 230V.

