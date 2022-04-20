All students from class I to VIII promoted in Bengal

Kolkata: All students studying in class I to VIII have been promoted in West Bengal due to the coronavirus related situation, a senior minister said on Thursday.

"We have decided to give promotion to all the students studying n class 1 to VIII," said Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The government was also considering using the distance learning method to teach students from class IX to XII.

All educational institutions have been closed in the state since March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak. For now, the shutdown has been declared till April 15.

"The date for reopening schools would be decided based on the ground situation after April 15," he said.

--IANS