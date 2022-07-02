    Menu
    States & UTs

    All States Should Enact Uniform Civil Code: CM Dhami

    author-img
    The Hawk
    July2/ 2022

    CM Dhami

    Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said all states should enact a Uniform Civil Code like Uttarakhand is going to.

    Addressing an event in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said that a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of retired justice Ranjan Prakash Desai to implement a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, after interacting with all stakeholders and the public.

    He said a Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in the state soon. "We expected all states to implement such a law in their own right," Dhami added.He further said he has got the support of the people of the state to implement the Uniform Civil Code. 

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami Uniform Civil Code Udham Singh Nagar district
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in