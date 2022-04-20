All Set For UP Assembly Bypolls Counting

Lucknow: All preparations are in place for counting of votes tomorrow for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls held on October 21.

The result will pave the way for the political parties to plan their strategy before the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

The counting of votes will commence at 0800 hrs under tight security cover at all the 11 Assembly seats in the state and the results are expected by Thursday afternoon.

EC officials here on Wednesday said all preparation for a smooth conduct of the counting has been completed.

It will commence with postal ballots and thereafter 14 Electronic Voting machines(EVMs) would be taken in each round to complete the process.

The 11 Assembly seats at stake are Gangoh( Saharanpur), Rampur, Iglas( Aligarh), Lucknow Cantonment, Govind Nagar( Kanpur), Manikpur(Chitrakoot), Jaidpur( Barabanki), Jalalpur( Ambedkarnagar), Balha( Bahriach), Ghosi( Mau), and Pratapgarh.

However, in the bypolls, the average polling came down drastically at 47.05 per cent, which dropped by 13 per cent from the 2017 Assembly polls. In 2017 the average polling was around 60 per cent in these seats.

The highest voter turnout was witnessed in Gangoh Assembly seat in Saharanpur district where 60.30 per cent of total voters exercised their franchise, followed by 58.80 per cent in Jalalpur Assembly seat and 58 per cent in Zaidpur constituency in Barabanki district.

Lucknow Cantonment constituency witnessed the lowest turnout where only 28.53 per cent of the total voters went to the polling booths.

Of the 11 seats, eight seats were held by the BJP, one by its alliance partner Apna Dal(s) and one each by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The bypolls witnessed four cornered contest as BJP, SP, BSP and Congress fielded candidates in all the 11 seats.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned in all 11 Assembly seats while the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav only campaigned for Azam Khan's wife in Rampur.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati did not address a single rally for the by-election. UP Congress president Ajay Kumar LalLu and other party leaders held rallies and roadshows in these constituencies. UNI



