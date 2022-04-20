All Set For Opening Of Badrinath Temple

Gopeshwar: Preparations are complete for the ceremonious opening of the portals of the Badrinath temple in Garhwal Himalayas on April 30. The gates of the Char Dham consisting of four Himalayan shrines, including Badrinath, are closed during October-November every year for the winters due to snowbound conditions in the area. They are reopened every year in April-May. All arrangements are in place for the opening of the temple gates in the wee hours on April 30, Mandir Samiti CEO B D Singh said.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad visit the temples during the annual yatra season which is considered the backbone of the economy of the Garhwal Himalayas. The process for reopening the gates of the famous Himalayan shrine will begin on April 28, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti media incharge Harish Gaud said.

The idol of Lord Vishnu in a colourful palanquin carried by devotees and priests will leave the Nrisingh temple of Joshimath where it is worshipped during winters for Badrinath on April 28 in the form of a procession and halt for the night at Pandukeshwar, Gaud said.

It will reach Badrinath on April 29. The shrine gates will be thrown open to devotees at 4.30 am amid elaborate rituals on April 30, he said. — PTI