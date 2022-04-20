All Set For Cruise Pilgrimage On Ganga

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to flag-off the maiden trip for the tourists on cruise ship through Ganga river this month which can be termed as 'water pilgrimage.'

The cruise line would be a big attraction in the Varanasi when the tourists can watch 'Ganga aarti' at Dashshamedh ghat and and 'Subha-e-Banaras' at Assi ghat on board of cruise. A first ever luxury cruise, Alaknanda reached Varanasi from Kolkata early this week and it would be open for the tourists from August 15. The cruise that completed a voyage from Kolkata already covered around 755 nautical miles. The cruise belongs to Nordic cruise line company is fitted with equipment of latest technology.

"Around 125 people can enjoy the trip at a time and take a view of ghats. The company said it will also guide tourists about the ancient city", Manger of the Nordic cruise line Vivek Malvia said here on Friday

Air-condition sitting is available for 60 people, and it can sail in all weather conditions, he added.

In the first phase, the cruise will run between Assi ghat and Panchganga ghat near Dashashmeth ghat and every passenger has to pay Rs 750 plus GST for the ride of around 12 kilometers for two hours.

"In future the cruise can go up the Chunar in later phases," Mr Malvia said. He further said that a letter has been sent to the PMO for inauguration of the cruise service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but there is no response yet. "We are prepared to launch the service from August 15, but still we are waiting for a response from the PM," he said. UNI