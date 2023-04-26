All SCO defence ministers except Pakistan to attend important conference in India

New Delhi: This week, the defence ministers of every member country of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) except Pakistan will convene in India for an important summit.

According to an official summary, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will participate in Friday's meeting of SCO defence ministers in New Delhi via remote participation.

Among those making the trip to India for the summit is Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, as well as his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.—Inputs from Agencies