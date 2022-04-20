All-Round Development Of UP Must, To Realise Concept Of Ramrajya: Governor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday said that to realise the concept of Ramrajya, all-round development of the state is the priority of the government.

"The perception of good governance is attained only through people's welfare and trust. This is the reason why the programme of all-round development, including social, economic and educational aspects of all sections of the society, is consistently going on by adopting the policy of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas'," she said, while addressing the joint session of UP legislature on the opening day of the budget session, here.

Though the proceeding was marred by the slogan shouting of Opposition members, but the Governor read out the entire 38-page address, without any disruption.

She said, ''The government is implementing various schemes to extend benefits of it's various policies and schemes to the people sitting on the last rung of social ladder. Following concerted efforts made by the government, the works of multi-pronged development are visible everywhere and UP stands first in several sectors." The Governor further said that UP stands first under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin and Shahri Awas Yojna by sanctioning 27.58 lakh houses and constructing over 17 lakh units.

"The state also got first place in the country by paying a record sugarcane price of more than Rs 86,700 crore. Besides, first place was also received in the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala scheme, construction of toilets and establishment of micro, small and medium industries."

UP got also first position in the Prime Minister Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Atal pension scheme and the Aam Admi Bima yojna, besides in production of milk, sugar and mango, she said.

The Governor gave special mention to the improved law and order situation in the state, claiming that the government has established the rule of law by adopting a policy of zero tolerance, crime-free, fear-free and injustice-free environment.

Though she did not mention about the ongoing anti-CAA stir and police action, but said that during the tenure of the government, there has been full harmony among the people of all religions. She also mentioned about how 23 children held hostage in Farrukhabad were rescued, due to alertness, alacrity and sensitivity of the police.

The Governor said that the rate of crime has also decreased in the tenure.

While incidents of rape had gone down by 35.06 per cent as compared to last year, the incidents of robbery decreased by 53.7 per cent, loot by 44.5 per cent, rioting by 38.1 per cent, kidnapping by 30.43 per cent and murder by 14.05 per cent.

Claiming that her government has ensured speedy and prompt prosecution of the criminals and have set 218 POSCO courts, she said the Police Commissionerate system was introduced in Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts, for more effective policing system.

She mentioned how the government organised Ganga Yatra from Bijnore to Ballia for the conservation of the river and described about the formation of the new Jal Shakti ministry, which will implement drinking water facilities in the rugged Bundelkhand region.

The Governor also talked about the schemes launched by the government to benefit the agriculture sector.

She also mentioned about the just-concluded 11th Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow, where 190 MoUs were signed, including 23 exclusively for UP, which will bring an investment of Rs 50,000 crore.

She said around 1.2 million people visited the five-day Expo. Besides, Ms Patel mentioned about the successful holding of the National youth festival and seventh conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region in Lucknow.

Ms Patel said the government is fulfilling its every mission, every resolution with the support of the people.

"I am confident that in the interest of general public of the state, all members will cooperate with my government and provide their valuable contributions in fulfilling the aspirations and maintaining the dignity and greatness of this house.

''My government is dedicated to public welfare and committed to creating an environment in UP through thoughtful policies, paving way for many paths of prosperity and development," she added. UNI



