All Roads Should Be Made Pothole Free By November 15: CM

Lucknow: Peeved over the condition of roads in the state after monsoon, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials that all the roads should be made pothole free by November 15.

He expressed displeasure over the bad roads and said that accountability would be fixed for this.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of Urban and Housing Development to expand the scope of urban areas. He said that now the state has 22 percent urban areas, and it should be increased to 30 percent in the next 2 years. This, he said, will ensure that the surrounding areas connected to the urban area will get better facilities.

During a review meeting here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department to take strict action against officials of districts where funds have been withdrawn without any work. FIR should be lodged against such people, he said. He said that patchwork should not be just a formality, but special attention should be paid to its quality.

Chief Minister said that audits of all the tenders issued by four departments including PWD in last two years should be done and responsibility fixed. He directed to audit the tenders of the Urban Development Department and Irrigation Department.

Chief Minister Yogi said that the condition of national highways is very bad. Where construction is in progress, no alternative arrangements have been made, inconveniencing people. He also instructed NHAI officials to inspect Gorakhpur-Varanasi, Mau-Gorakhpur and Mau-Varanasi road and prepare a report.

He also asked the Chief Secretary, RK Tiwari to review it and take action against the officials and contractors and also write a letter to the Union Road and Transport Ministry.

The Chief Minister said that all the departments should implement the Prahari App made by the Public Works Department, so that the quality and timelines of the work will be maintained. He expressed displeasure over the condition of roads in rural areas.

He instructed Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department to ensure that the roads in the villages are completely repaired. The Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department was directed to prepare a concrete plan for the colonies of urban areas. He also instructed to ensure renovation and repair of roads in industrial areas. The Chief Minister said that the road along the Ganga Canal should be made four lane. He said that since Kumbh will be organized in Haridwar in 2021, all work should be finished before it so that there is no problem in the movement by devotees. UNI