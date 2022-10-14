All Raj MLAs with high command, claims Cong MLA Divya Maderna

Jaipur: Amid the present uncertainty over the leadership in the Congress in Rajasthan, party MLA from Osian constituency, Divya Maderna, took a jibe at the leaders of the legislature party who had boycotted a meeting and said that all were with the party high command.

Divya Maderna tweeted and claimed that all MLAs were with the high command.

On her Twitter handle, she said, "Not many but all MLAs have changed their mood. every Congress MLA is with the high command and will remain so. Every MLA is identified with the Congress party and no one exists without the party's symbol," she added.

Maderna has been vocal since the beginning against those who boycotted the Congress Legislature Party meeting on September 25. Targeting these leaders, Maderna had called the boycott of the legislature party meeting by a few Congress MLAs as being against the party's discipline. Divya had said, "I am neither in the Ashok Gehlot camp nor in the Sachin Pilot camp, I have my own camp, I am with the high command."

It needs to be mentioned here that many MLAs boycotted the CLP meeting called by high command at the Chief Ministers residence on September 25. The Congress Disciplinary Committee soon after issued notices to UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Water Minister Mahesh Joshi and RTDC President Dharmendra Rathod for boycotting the Legislature Party meeting.

All these leaders have replied to the notice. Now the disciplinary committee has to decide against these leaders.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on the October 19 election for the Congress president. Sources said that all decisions regarding Rajasthan will be taken after these elections.

—IANS