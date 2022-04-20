All Preperations Done For The Ex-Servicemen Rally

Almora: All preparations for the rally of Ex-Servicemen, Medical Camps and Veerangans to be held on 17th April in the Bakhali Ground by Garuda Division of Army's Surya Command have been completed. On this day, a medical camp will also be organized along with the launch of Surya CSD Canteen. During the rally, six differently abled soldiers would be given a scooty each. Military arms, bhangra and bands will also be exhibited by the army.

In the history of Chaukhootya, there is enthusiasm among ex-soldiers about the rally of ex-soldiers and Veerangans for the first time organized by the Dogra Regiment. According to the information gathered on April 17, Surya Canteen will be inaugurated before the rally. It has been reported that besides the opening of the canteen, more than eight thousand ex-servicemen and Veerangans will be benefited from this. After the canteen's inauguration, there will be a rally of ex-soldiers at the Bakhali playground. During this time, there will be a free medical camp in the presence of specialist doctors of the Army. After the retirement of soldiers, diagnosis of pension related problems in the camp, apart from information about employment opportunities, gifts and financial assistance will also be given. Food arrangements have also been made for all ex-servicemen. Many senior army officers will also be present in the rally. The main purpose of the rally is to honour the contribution of ex-soldiers and sacrifices of the martyrs. Information of the welfare schemes of the army will also be given. According to the release issued by the army, cultural programs will also be presented by the school children besides the army. The President of Ex-Servicemen Association, Sher Singh Negi has urged all ex-servicemen and Veerangans to reach the rally in large number. Significantly, the rally was to be held on March 18, but had to be postponed due to inevitable reasons just a day before the event.