All Poor Will Get Ration Cards In UP: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that no family in the State will be denied a ration card. He said that all those families who were left so far will also be provided ration card very soon.

Addressing a gathering here Yogi Adityanath, who also laid foundation and inaugurated 36 schemes worth over Rs 67 crore in the district, claimed that his government is making arrangement to ensure that every poor should have cheap food grains so thst they are provided ration cards.

He claimed that those families who still did not receive their ration cards, will get it very soon as his government will facilitate cheap food grains facility to 3.50 crore families in the State. He said that families coming under Antodaya or fulfilled the criteria have been also provided ration cards.

Chief Minister further said that after BJP came to power in the state on March 2017, they chalked out several schemes for benefit of the poor families. He said that with the help provided by prime minister Narendra Modi, so far his government had provided cheap house to 11 lakh families living in the rural sector while 4 lakh families living in the urban area also got the same benefit. `We also formulated a policy that all those patients suffering from leprosy would be provided house by the state government", asserted Yogi while claiming that every poor in the state will soon own a house in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi also handed over keys to 150 families who were given residence under Asra Awas Yojna or Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna respectively in Gorakhpur district.

Asserting that there is no substitute to development, Adityanath said that by beginning of next year, the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) of AIIMS in Gorakhpur will start working while the MBBS classes will also begin from academic year 2020 onwards. He also revealed that by next month, the work for 8 new Super Speciality Ward in BRD Medical College will be completed and the services will be also forwarded to the public from November this year. Chief Minister also laid stress on completing other projects in time along with maintaining high standard. He claimed that delay in projects not only led to increase in cost but also result into compromise in quality.

Adityanath, who reached Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday to attend weekly `Ram Katha Yogya' to remember late Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Awaidnath, will stay there on Saturday night. On Sunday, Adityanath will officially launch prime minister ambitious health scheme `Ayushman Bharat' from Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, while Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh will remain in the state capital to launch the same health benefit scheme for the poor. The scheme will be launched through video conferencing with the prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The scheme will provide a health cover of Rs 5 lakh to every poor family. UNI