All Police Cadres Are One: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: In an important decision, the Allahabad High Court has said that the PAC and Civil or Armed Police are a part of the same force and cannot be termed as separate.

Hence transfer can be done from Provincial Armed Constabulary to Civil Police or from Civil Police to PAC.

The High Court has upheld the large-scale transfer of PAC constables, head constables of different districts of the state to the civil police and said that there is no irregularity in the transfer order.

The court said that rules cannot be made against the basic law. The court has dismissed dozens of petitions filed against the transfers.

Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamsheri has given this order while deciding 27 petitions together with Sunil Kumar Chauhan and 186 PAC constables, head constables. The petitioners said that the Police Act and the PAC Act are different. PAC is a separate cadre. The transfer from PAC to Civil Police or Armed Police will affect their internal seniority and promotion opportunities and, therefore, inter-cadre transfers should not be allowed.

On behalf of the state government, it was said that the Police Act of 1861 is applicable to all police forces, including the PAC. Additional Advocate General said that both the police cadres are headed by the Director General of Police. For the sake of law and order, both the police can be transferred to each other in the public interest. —IANS