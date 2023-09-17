All-party meet: Parties push for passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament session

New Delhi: The government has stated that a "appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time," but several political parties, including the ruling NDA and the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, made a strong pitch on Sunday for the passage of the women's reservation bill during the five-day Parliament session beginning on Monday.

On the eve of the session, on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the administration formally informed legislators about the shift to the new Parliament building at an all-party meeting.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters that the party had requested meetings with the government to discuss concerns such as the caste census, rising prices, high unemployment, the situation in Manipur, and suspected social disturbances in some areas. Several additional opposition parties had similar sentiments on a couple of these issues.—Inputs from Agencies