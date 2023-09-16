All-party meet on Parliament's Session eve on Sunday

New Delhi: There is a lot of speculation about what the administration might unveil during the five-day session of Parliament, so on Sunday it will meet with the leaders of all parties to brief them and hear their views.

Even while a special discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey beginning with the "'Samvidhan Sabha" (Constituent Assembly) is the main highlight on the planned agenda, the unusual timing of the session, which opens on Monday, has left everyone wondering.

In addition, the administration has scheduled the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners bill for this session, where it hopes to have it passed. During the last Monsoon session, the bill was presented to the Rajya Sabha.—Inputs from Agencies