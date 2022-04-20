All-parties meet held, before the start of Monsoon session

Prime Minister calls for meaningful discussion in the House;



During 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items will be taken up;



Government is ready for discussion on any topic under the rules

New Delhi (The Hawk): All-parties leaders meeting was held here today, a day before the start of the Monsoon session of parliament.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said in the meeting that MPs have given valuable suggestions here, and there should be meaningful discussion in both the houses. He assured that efforts will be made to implement the suggestions collectively. The Prime Minister said that as per our traditions of healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised in amicable manner, and the Government should be given opportunity to respond to these discussions. The Prime Minister said that it is the responsibility of all to create such a conducive environment. He said that the people’s representatives truly know the ground level situations, and hence their participation in the discussions enriches the decision making process. Shri Modi said that most of the parliamentarians have been vaccinated and hoped that this will help in undertaking the activities in the parliament confidently.

Prime Minister called for healthy discussions in the parliament and sought cooperation of the leaders of all political parties. He expressed the hope that the sessions runs smoothly and completes its work. He also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi participated in the meeting. Ministers of State Sh. Arjun Ram Meghwal and Sh. V. Muraleedharan also attended the meeting.

Shri Joshi, at the start of the meeting, said that the Government is ready for discussion on any topic under the rules. Seeking full cooperation of all the parties in the smooth running of the houses, he said that there should be structured debate on the issues. Shri Joshi informed that the Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 will commence from Monday, the 19th of July, and continue till 13th August. During the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items (including 29 Bills and 2 financial items) will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances.

List of bills likely to be taken up during monsoon session, 2021

I – LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS

The Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021- To replace Ordinance. The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance. The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021- To replace Ordinance. The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020. The Maintenance & Welfare of parents & Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The National Institutes of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha. The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 as passed by Lok Sabha. The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 as passed by Lok Sabha. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019. The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Amendment Bill, 2021. The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Cantonment Bill, 2021. The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021. The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021. The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021. The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

II – FINACIAL BUSINESS

Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants for the 2021-22 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Excess Demands for Grants for 2017-18 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

Leaders of 33 political parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, SP, TRS, AIDMK, BSP, NCP, TDP, Akali Dal, RJD, AAP, CPI, CPI (M), IUML, AJSU, RLP, RSP, MDMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Kerala Congress, JMM, MNF, RPI, NPF participated in the meeting.