All-mighty Indian man, save us damsel in distress : Shenaz letter to Modi, SRK is misguided

We've known this deep scalding anger, the kind that makes the�morning coffee taste unusually bad in your mouth and lowers your threshold of patience for�Twitter mudslinging�and the IRCTC website alike. We've known throwing our hands up in utter disgust and exclaiming, 'Nothing good can ever happen in this country!'. Some of us, perhaps, have also known the feeling of wanting to beat up a person accused of committing a crime, like rape.�So you can perhaps see where Shenaz Treasurywala's outrage is coming from. The actor has recently penned an article for a website and called it an

'Open letter to�Dear Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Anil Ambani' , asking them to 'HELP' (caps intentional) her and Indian women in general. Do we, Indian women, need help? It will be completely unrealistic and perhaps, a little class-myopic to say no.�In a country with inadequate policing, slow legal institutions and a dominantly�patriarchal society, we could do with every voice that talks about women's rights and women's safety. So you can still understand why Treasurywala is shouting for 'HELP' in capital letters.