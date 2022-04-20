All Is Not Well In Uttarakhand BJP? Trivendra Rawat Unhappy With Diluting COVID Norms For Kumbh

Haridwar: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday expressed disagreement with his successor Tirath Singh Rawat's decision to dilute some COVID-19 restrictions for those attending the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Trivendra Singh Rawat said coronavirus cases are rising once again in the country and all precautions need to be taken again the virus.

His remarks came in the backdrop of Chief Minister Rawat announcement that pilgrims need not produce negative COVID-19 reports 72 hours prior to their arrival in Haridwar for the Mahakumbh.

Trivendra Singh Rawat told the media that his government had issued coronavirus guidelines after careful considerations, but the new CM has spoken about doing away with the negative report requirement.

The former CM said the pandemic is not over yet and it needs to be taken seriously. —PTI