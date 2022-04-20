All Is Not Quiet In Priyanka Front

New Delhi (The Hawk): All is not quiet in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra front, howsoever contrary to that her observers may shakily say including those from the BJP's War Room Cocoon in Lucknow as they already are full of trepidation seeing the clear writing on the wall that 2022 UP elections belong to Priyanka and she will not only win it hands down but will also become the Chief Minister in Lucknow giving a new fillip of "for all, by all, of all" governance in the state, of course soon to be emulated all through the country in toto. To make that into a stark reality, it is most reliably learnt that, Priyanka (frankly, more dashing, handsome, svelte than 'the other' Priyanka {Chopra} who herself is all set to collaborate with Priyanka G in her current UP-Lucknow sojourn to win friends, fans, supporters, followers etc in favor.

Already, UPites of all hues are exasperatedly dog tired with "non governance" (as far as they are concerned) and they want it to be in the hands of Priyanka, already an Amma without any ado for many otherwise non-condescending, obstinate, stick-like UPites who simply do not believe in volte face of any kind. Toward Priyanka, tomorrow's "UP kee Mukhya Mantri" for them, however, they have associated her with "Mama Mia" salvaging, alleviating them from their current all round sufferings that are leading them to sheer penury and they are forced to be parsimonious much as they do not at all want to be so.

On Priyanka's part, she soothes them with whatever in her command and assured them to relief after there is a change of government in the state. And that, they should ensure voting for a government which will be for them and not step motherly towards them in any way. They should use their full IQ at their command, ensure pressing EVM button in their favorite Government's favor so that they do not suffer in the future at least as long as they will be in power. And if they do good work according to their full satisfaction, they press button of EVMs again in their favor without being lured into fanciful promises, assurances, promises of others which nothing else but sheer lies as now…So, all is not quiet in Priyanka front, she is active waiting to be hyper-active.