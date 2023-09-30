All India Women Coordination Meeting of RSS begins in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The All India meeting of women coordination of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS ) started on Saturday at Keshav Vidyapeeth, Jamdoli.

About 300 participants from all over the country are participating in this two-day meeting.

Former Sangh Sarkaryavah Suresh Joshi (Bhaiyyaji Joshi), Sah-Sarkaryavah Arun Kumar will also participate in the meeting.

State Coordinator Manju Sharma said, "In this meeting, future plans will be made regarding the women's conferences to be held across the country and the organization of the upcoming conferences will be discussed. Former Sangh Sarkaryavah Suresh Joshi (Bhaiyyaji Joshi), co-Sarkaryavah Arun Kumar will also participate in the meeting, "

She added, "Rashtra Sevika Samiti's chief operator Shantakka, Rashtra Sevika Samiti's guide Geeta Tai Gunde, All India Convenor Meenakshi Peshwe will also participate in the meeting,"

Manju Sharma further said, "So far 93 women's conferences have been held in the country, in which the number of women was approximately 144000. Increasing participation of women in the social sector, the role of women in social change, quality of work, these topics will also be discussed in the meeting. Responsible workers from all over India and the state working in various fields have been invited to the meeting, "

