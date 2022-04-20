All Including Minorities Covered Under Welfare Schemes: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that his government was running on the ideology of "Saabka Saath, Saabka Vikas" as the minorities were receiving 'more' than their population share in welfare schemes.

"We have never discriminated anyone in the development schemes. In the case of minorities, against their population share of 17 per cent in the state, they have got around 30 per cent share in the welfare and Development schemes," the Chief Minister claimed while speaking to a channel. Participating in programme "Uttar Pradesh Vikas Sambad" organised by a popular Hindi daily here on Wednesday, the CM claimed that the corruption level in the state has also come down at zero level in the upper level. "We have to remove the dirt of last 20 years and it will take some time. I can assure that very soon corruption would be wiped out at the lower level as we are working on it," he claimed. Stressing that the state government had given over two lakh jobs in just 23 month regime, he said that not a single person can question of corruption in the selection process of the candidates for the jobs. "But if we add the jobs provided by the private companies and other jobs provided by different sectors it will be over five lakh in number," he said. The CM also claimed that demonitisation and GST have helped better transparency in governance to end corruption.

Citing that UP government has given example of good governance in the just held Kumbh at Prayagraj and the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas at Varanasi, Mr Adityanath said visit of 24 crore people at Kumbh has opened the eyes of the world that how security and other arrangements were made for the devotees. Replying to a question of a guest about the traffic jams in Lucknow, the CM made it clear that after Prayagraj now it is the turn of Lucknow to get world class traffic system. "You will have to bear with the government when tough measures would be taken to end traffic snarl in Lucknow what we had taken in Prayagraj for smooth conduct of the crore pilgrims," he said. UNI