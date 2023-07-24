All IDR Act industrial licences are valid for 15 years

New Delhi: With the goal of making it easier for businesses to operate, the government said on Monday that all industrial licences issued under the IDR Act will be valid for 15 years, up from the previous three.

Industry licencing is addressed under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act.

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced that, "in supersession of all earlier Press Notes," the validity period of industrial licences is being extended from three years to fifteen years for all kinds of Licences henceforth to be granted under IDR Act in line with the validity of licences being issued for defence items as a measure for ease of doing business.—Inputs from Agencies