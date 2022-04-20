All eyes on Harbhajan as cricketers gather for training camp at Eden Gardens

Kolkata: All eyes would be on off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is making a comeback after two years, as the Indian Test cricketers will assemble at the Eden Gardens for a training camp ahead of their short tour to Bangladesh. The most successful Indian offspinner, who last played a Test versus Australia in Hyderabad in 2013, has been recalled for the one-off Test in Bangladesh from June 10-14 replacing left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian Test cricketers led by Virat Kohli flew in batches today as the Test team also would assemble after the series in Australia earlier in January. With Harbhajan back in fold and India already having the regular offie in Ravichandran Ashwin, it would be interesting to see whether Kohli go for a two off-spinner line-up for the Test at Fatullah in the outskirts of Dhaka. No seniors were rested for the Test as Kohli, who has been made Test skipper after the retirement of MS Dhoni from the longer format, will be seen at the helm with team director Ravi Shastri who has been retained for the upcoming tour. Middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who was playing for Yorkshire in the County Championship in England, will also return for the series and look to capitalise on the conditions in Bangladesh. Local lad Wriddhiman Saha is also set to take over regular duties behind the stumps after Dhoni's retirement, while there was also a call-up for Karn Sharma. The fitness camp and training was originally scheduled in the morning but because of the high heat it has been postponed to 3.30pm, said a CAB official. "The cricketers will now have a gym and pool session at the team hotel in the morning," he added. The team will have another camp at the Eden Gardens on Sunday followed by a pre-departure news conference before the team departure at 7.45 am on Monday. The city is also scheduled to host the three iconic former cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, the newly inducted members of the cricket advisory committee which is slated to meet for the first time tomorrow at BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya's residence. The committee is expected to play a role in finalising the next India coach and also set road map for the team. PTI