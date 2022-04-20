All Eyes On First Cabinet Meeting Of Yogi Govt

Lucknow: All eyes are now on tomorrow's first Cabinet meeting of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, to be held a fortnight after the government took over the reigns. Some key decisions are expected in the meeting, to be held tomorrow evening at 1700 hrs, including the farm loan waiver scheme. Sources here today said that in the most crucial decision, UP government was likely to go ahead and give a partial farmer loan waver to around 1.5 crore farmers in the state. According to estimates, at the moment, total outstanding in term of farm loan is around Rs 62,000 crore. Now, the government doesn't has the capacity to wave off this large amount of the loan. Sources said that government could bring a policy, whereby loans of a certain period on Kisan credit card (KCC) can be waved off. Also, cooperative bank loans up to Rs 50000 can be waived off. There could be change of name for Samajwadi ambulance scheme? and Samajwadi pension scheme,which are both Centre and state-funded. But because of the name 'Samajwadi' being attached to it, the Centre had stopped it's share. Now, the state government is likely to change the names. In the Cabinet meeting, the name of the new Advocate General for UP is likely to be cleared, besides it is also likely to strike down the provision for interview to grade 3 and grade 4 state government jobs. Another important decision expected to be adopted by the Cabinet is fixing 90 per cent reservation to certain criteria of state government jobs for youths, who are domicile of UP. Other important decisions to be discussed in the Cabinet meet were cane dues of farmers to be cleared. Around Rs 6200 crore is the amount which sugarcane farmers are to be paid for their previous sale of crop. A major portion of it is likely to be cleared by the government. Another major poll promise likely to get executed in tomorrow's cabinet could be that of constituting a special cell under UP Police to check exodus in the backdrop of Kairana controversy and setting up an anti-corruption cell in the CM office. UNI