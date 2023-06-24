All efforts being made to restore peace in Manipur on PM Modi's instructions: Shah tells all-party meet

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah told an all-party conference on Saturday that the government is doing all possible to restore calm in the northeastern state of Manipur per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's orders.

Reporters were told by BJP's Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra that following the meeting, Shah said that since the violence began in the state, there has "not been a single day" when he has not spoken to Prime Minister Modi about the situation or the prime minister has not given directives.

The opposition parties have criticised the central government's response to the situation in Manipur and called into question the prime minister's "silence" on the matter.—Inputs from Agencies