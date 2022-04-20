All Delhi state varsity exams cancelled: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday decided to cancel all the examinations in the state universities in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the degree will be awarded to the students based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

"In light of the major disruptions caused by the pandemic, Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams," said Sisodia.

The development came two days after Delhi University postponed exams of final year undergraduate and postgraduate students of all streams scheduled to begin on July 10.

--IANS